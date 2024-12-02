Jennifer Lopez felt she was 'not good enough' due to Latina stereotypes in Hollywood: 'Imposter syndrome is real'

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her initial years in Hollywood and how she used her self-belief to fight any doubts that crept in about her ability. The actor-singer, who has now spent over two decades in the industry, opened up about her challenges as a Latina actress in the film industry. Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of Wicked on Nov. 9, 2024, at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez on battling stereotypes

Appearing on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, JLo opened up about her early days in the film industry and how the change in Hollywood - regarding stereotypes and diversity - can be slow but still positive.

"I heard someone say that positive change is slow -- and it is -- but as long as we're moving in the right direction, that's what matters," she said, adding, “When I started, there weren't a lot of roles for Latinas. I was auditioning for parts with accents and stereotypes. I kept thinking, 'Why can't I just play a romantic lead? Why can't I be the girl next door?' That belief--that conviction that I belonged -- was what helped me break those moulds.”

The actor, who started with roles in blockbusters like Anaconda before making a name for herself in romantic comedies, added that her journey wasn't full of roses. Due to her upbringing in the Bronx as the daughter of Puerto Rican parents, Lopez admitted that she went through imposter syndrome in the initial years of her career.

“Imposter syndrome is real, especially when you come from neighbourhoods like I did,” she added. “But I've learned that it's about what you tell yourself. You have to redirect that inner voice. Whenever the doubts creep in -- 'I don't belong here, I'm not good enough' -- you need to replace them with, 'No, I've worked hard. I do belong here.' It's a mindset that transforms everything.”

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film

The actor will be next seen in a biographical sports drama film titled Unstoppable. She will be playing the role of Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles.

The film is based on the real-life story of Anthony Roble, a one-legged wrestler who defied all odds to become a champion. Directed by debutant Villy Goldenberg, the film stars Jharrel Jerome in the lead role. The film is produced by Jennifer's estranged husband, Ben Affleck. The two began work on the project before they filed for divorce in August this year.

Unstoppable will be released on January 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

(With inputs from ANI)