Jeremy Renner runs uphill in video celebrating 10 months of recovery after near fatal snow ploughing accident

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 16, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Jeremy Renner expressed his deep gratitude for all the support he received during this time and said that he was brought to ‘tears of joy.’

Jeremy Renner is celebrating 10 months of recovery since his accident that occurred earlier this year. The Hawkeye actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of himself skipping and running down a driveway. He had injured himself in a snow ploughing accident on New Year's Eve, when he was at home in Washoe County, Nevada. (Also read: Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger' as he appears on Jimmy Kimmel's show three months after accident)

Jeremy's Instagram post

Jeremy Renner posted a video on Instagram.

In the new Instagram Reels, Jeremy marked 10 months of recovery from the near fatal accident. He was seen running up and down his inclined driveway, in a grey shirt and half pants. In the caption, he wrote, “Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery… first attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends… I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel (folded hands emoticons).”

Reacting to the post, many fans called him an inspiration and wished him the best. One fan said, "You are SUPERMAN!!! Pure inspiration too!" Another said, "Your recovery has been absolutely incredible. It is a testament to your determination, strength, and sheer stubbornness. So proud of you for how far you have come since that day 10 months ago when I learned of your accident." A comment read, "Love the mobility and the motivation. Keep it up man, inspirational."

More details

Since the accident, Jeremy has used social media to keep his fans updated about his recovery and therapy. Recently, he had posted a video on Instagram in which he appeared to be walking for the first time with assistance. He wrote in his caption, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”

Jeremy was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries at the start of 2023 after his huge snow plow that reportedly weighs some 14,330 pounds (6499 kg), ran him over. The actor was trying to help his nephew out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe, US, when the accident happened.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
instagram accident recovery jeremy renner
