Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pidgeon share steamy kiss as ex Taylor Swift ties knot with Travis Kelce

As Taylor Swift is married to Travis Kelce in a star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn seems to be writing his own new love story. As per Page Six, Alwyn was photographed getting close with his new girlfriend, actress Sarah Pidgeon, during a picnic date at a London park just days before Swift's big day.

Joe Alwyn is reportedly dating Sarah Pidgeon. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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The pair packed on the PDA during their outing on Tuesday, even sharing a kiss, while keeping things playful with Pidgeon showing off some silly dance moves.

Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pidgeon's relationship

As per Us Weekly, a source shared that Alwyn and Pidgeon “met at an industry event and were introduced around awards season this year.” The insider added that the two “are casually dating and are really into each other,” and that the relationship is “still pretty new,” with the pair “going on low-key dates in NYC for a few months now trying to keep things under the radar.”

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{{^usCountry}} The source also said, “Both Sarah and Joe are very intellectual, private and laid-back people, so it feels like a really compatible match. They share similar personalities and enjoy spending time together away from the spotlight.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source also said, “Both Sarah and Joe are very intellectual, private and laid-back people, so it feels like a really compatible match. They share similar personalities and enjoy spending time together away from the spotlight.” {{/usCountry}}

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The speculation about the pair's relationship first began earlier this month when they were spotted on an outing in Brooklyn, followed days later by a PDA-filled date in the same neighborhood, where they were seen cuddling and kissing over drinks.

Also Read: Taylor Swift's wedding dress and Travis Kelce's attire: Full details and designers revealed

A look back at Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's Relationship

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As per Page Six, Joe Alwyn dated Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023. After their breakup, Swift briefly dated Matty Healy of The 1975, but that relationship ended in June 2023. She later started dating Travis Kelce and the couple made their relationship public in September 2023.

According to Page Six, Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department appeared to reflect on her breakup with Alwyn through songs such as So Long, London and Loml.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani is a Swiftie? Mayor's hidden playlist revealed amid Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding buzz

As per Us Weekly, Alwyn spoke about the breakup in an interview with The Sunday Times a year later. When asked whether he had listened to Swift's album, he said, “In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize … This isn't a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about.”

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He added, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”