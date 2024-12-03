Joe Jonas says Timothee Chalamet ghosted him for an entire year: ‘He still hasn’t texted back'

Did Timothee Chalamet ignore Joe Jonas? The Jonas Brothers member took to TikTok to reveal a screenshot where he attached a screenshot of the Wonka actor with a ‘miss you’ text. Joe claimed that Timothee has still not answered to the message and left him on read. (Also read: Joe Jonas removes Diddy reference from hit song Cake by the Ocean amid rapper's mounting sexual assault lawsuits) Joe Jonas revealed he got ghosted by actor Timothee Chalamet.

What Joe Jonas said

In his latest TikTok video, Joe shared a TikTok video about sending a direct message to Timothee, which had a “miss you” text and a close-up selfie of the singer. The caption written over the screenshot read, “Last December I sent Timothee Chalamet a text from my friends phone anticipating a response."

A second screenshot of Joe, taken more recently, revealed that he still has not received a response from the actor. The words on this slide read, “This December he still hasn’t texted back. Hope this helps.”

More details

What can be the reason for Timothee ignoring Joe? The actor has had a busy year, balancing acting projects and intense media attention over his relationship with Kylie Jenner. In January, Timothee was seen with Kylie as they attended the Golden Globe awards, where he was nominated for Wonka. In March, his film Dune 2, co-starring Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Javier Bardem released to universal acclaim.

Timothee was also seen shooting in New York City for his upcoming project Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, co-starring Gwyneth Paltrow. Now, the actor is back in the award season chatter for his acclaimed performance in A Complete Unknown, where he plays a young Bob Dylan. The film will release in theatres this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Joe announced his separation from wife Sophie Turner in 2023. The couple was married for four years before Joe filed documents citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.