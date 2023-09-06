Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce: Reason for split revealed; find out details of their alleged ‘ironclad’ prenup

Joe Jonas reportedly tried to 'salvage' his four-year marriage to Sophie Turner before he filed for divorce on Tuesday, with his documents stating their marriage was 'irretrievably broken'. The singer issued paperwork on Tuesday in Miami, Florida seeking a dissolution of his marriage to Sophie with a TMZ report citing the Game of Thrones actor’s partying as a factor that caused a rift in their relationship. Also read: Internet 'loses faith in love' amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce reports

Reason for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married for four years and share two children. (File Photo)

Speaking to TMZ about the split, an insider said Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had 'different lifestyles', with Joe preferring to 'stay at home', while Sophie enjoyed going out. The source was quote as saying, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

Joe Jonas asked for shared custody

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly have an ‘ironclad prenup’ – something Joe also addressed in his divorce documents, obtained by TMZ. Joe and Sophie share three-year-old daughter Willa and a one-year-old daughter, whose name they have not revealed. As per TMZ, Joe is asking for joint custody of their daughters.

The portal added that Joe wants a judge to establish a parenting plan between him and Sophie that allows for 'frequent and continuing contact with both parties'. The report added that as per Joe's divorce documents, the two children have been residing with him in Miami, as well as 'other locations throughout the United States'.

Joe has reportedly been taking care of the children pretty much all of the time over the last three months. In other words, he's been taking them with him during the ongoing Jonas Brothers' tour. When it comes time to a custody arrangement, he could ask for significantly more than 50 percent physical custody, and as per TMZ sources that's likely.

The issue of child support is also addressed in Joe's documents, and he reportedly wants both parents to support their children. He also wants a Florida court to establish what's fair and to take health insurance for the kids into consideration in determining that.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married in 2019.

Their prenuptial agreement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are yet to comment on the split publicly. The two began dating in 2016, and tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in the south of France in July 2019, which was also attended by Priyanka Chopra, Joe's sister-in-law.

Their divorce documents also divulge details about Joe and Sophie’s prenuptial agreement. Joe and Sophie had signed an 'ironclad prenuptial agreement' weeks before their 2019 wedding, according to a report by The Blast.

As per the portal, Joe will 'keep all royalties from the music' he’s created with his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as his previous band, DNCE. Sophie is poised to keep the money she pocketed from starring in eight seasons of the hit series Game of Thrones, as well as 'any residuals from her acting career'.

Joe and Sophie reportedly sold their home in Miami in early August for a reported $15 million, which saw them profit $4 million after purchasing it in 2021. It is not known where they’ve been living since, or if they own any other properties together.

More about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce

Page Six reports the decision was a 'last resort for Joe' following months of feeling 'unhappy'. According to a source, who spoke with the portal, “He (Joe Jonas) never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage.”

The news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce comes just two days after it emerged the couple was on rocky ground. However, Joe performed at a recent Jonas Brother concert in Texas wearing his wedding ring. Moreover, the pair appeared solid as little as three weeks ago, when Sophie took to Instagram to celebrate attending the Jonas Brothers’ concert in New York, where she held hands with Joe, wore bracelets with his name and cried as he serenaded her.

