Joe Jonas was ‘sensitive’ about Sophie Turner months before divorce: Report

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially announced their separation on Instagram a few days ago. Now a source has told Page Six that Joe was 'very sensitive' whenever he was asked anything related to Sophie in the past few months. The singer broke his silence on the media speculation surrounding his divorce and thanked fans for support at the LA concert. (Also read: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner officially announce divorce: 'This is a united decision')

What sources said

In a report by Page Six, a source said that Joe was 'incredibly checked out and detached' in the past few months whenever the topic of Sophie came up. The source further added, “Joe seemed very sensitive, almost touchy, when asked anything about his wife or family-related, so I’m guessing things were on the rocks with them before that.”

Joe thanks fans

Earlier at their Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night, Joe said, “It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” There were several media reports that came up which said that Joe was not supportive when Sophie was struggling through the birth of their second child.

Official statement

Their official statement came as a shock to many fans. It read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020, and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

According the divorce settlements, Joe is seeking joint custody of the girls. The documents stated, “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties.”

