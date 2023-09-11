'If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it,' Joe Jonas opens up about divorce from Sophie Turner at LA

Joe Jonas breaks his silence on his divorce from Sophie Turner. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs in support of their "Five Albums. One Night." tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Bryan Steffy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The singer, who is part of the Jonas Brothers band, spoke to his fans at their Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

He said, “It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?”

He added, “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

The 34-year-old then sang ‘Hesitate,’ a song that he had previously dedicated to Turner, 27, and got emotional while performing it.

Joe filed for divorce from the ‘Game of Thrones’ actress earlier this month, after four years of marriage. They have two daughters together.

Their split came as a shock to many, as they seemed to be a happy couple. However, several reports emerged with different allegations about the reasons behind their breakup.

English actress Sophie Turner and husband US singer-songwriter Joe Jonas

According to TMZ report, Joe heard or saw something on a Ring camera that made him realize that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The outlet also claimed that Turner’s partying lifestyle clashed with Joe’s preference to stay at home.

Page Six reported that Joe had been “unhappy” for a long time and that divorce was a “last resort” for him. He wanted to do what was best for his girls and that he and Turner were “going through it this year.”

Another report by TMZ lamented that Joe was “less than supportive” of Turner when she was struggling after giving birth to their second child. He allegedly pressured her to attend industry events while she wanted to stay home with their kids. He also reportedly complained that she needed to get out more at one event that she skipped.

The couple has not responded to any of these reports. However, they issued a joint statement on Instagram last week, saying that they had mutually decided to end their marriage amicably.

They said, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The couple eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 and had a second wedding in France with their family and friends. They signed a prenuptial agreement in April 2019, which allows Joe to keep his music royalties and Turner to keep her acting residuals.