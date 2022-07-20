Joe Russo reaches India for The Gray Man premiere, to join 'dear friend' Dhanush. See pic

Hollywood filmmaker Joe Russo has reached India for the promotion of their upcoming film, The Gray Man, starring Dhanush as one of the lead actors. Joe Russo was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai around Wednesday noon. Netflix had earlier reported that both the brothers will be in India for the premiere of the film that will be arriving on the streaming platform on July 22. Also read: Ryan Gosling wants to work in Indian films, jokes he will get Russo Brothers to find him one

Joe Russo at Kalina airport on Wednesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Netflix had reported the Russo Brothers, known for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will join Dhanush at an event in India. The director duo also shared the news with their Indian fans in a video message posted by Netflix India on its official Twitter page. "Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie The Gray Man. Get ready India, see you soon," the directors said in the clip.

Dhanush, whose character in The Gray Man is described as a "lethal force", also talked about the experience of working on the much anticipated action thriller. "It was incredible. This movie is a roller coaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people" he said in the video.

According to Netflix, fans can win tickets to the India premiere of The Gray Man by participating in a contest. They can log on to www.thegrayman.in to participate.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze. The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton. Dhanush plays an assassin named Avik San in the film.

(With PTI inputs)

