Ryan Gosling wants to work in Indian films, jokes he will get Russo Brothers to find him one: 'When do I start?'

Actor Ryan Gosling has shown an interest in working in an Indian film. In a new interview, Ryan also said that he would 'love to find a film to do there'. He also teased that he would 'talk to the Russos' about it, referring to the Russo brothers, the directors of his upcoming film The Gray Man. (Also Read | Ryan Gosling says 'incredible' Dhanush amazed him in The Gray Man fight scenes)

Ryan features as Court Gentry aka Sierra Six in Netflix’s upcoming The Gray Man, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Apart from Ryan, the film also stars Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, and Rege Jean-Page.

In an interview with India Today, Ryan was asked if wants to collaborate on a film in India. Ryan replied, "I would love that. I really would. If you can hook me up let me know. I am in, when do I start? I would love to find a film to do there. That would be amazing. Maybe I would talk to the Russos and we can find one."

In a separate interview with Times of India, Ryan spoke about Dhanush. He said, "Dhanush has an incredible screen presence and he is such a lovely person to be around. It was hard to pretend that I didn't like him because he is so charming. I have so much respect for his work ethic. He is so precise and (he) never made a mistake."

The Gray Man is an adaptation of Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. It revolves around CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six, who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and becomes a primary target of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen and other international assassins. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 22.

Ryan will also be seen in Barbie, in which he will essay the role of Ken. In the film, Margot Robbie will play the title character. The film is an upcoming romantic comedy based on the fashion doll that goes by the same name, with Greta Gerwig directing it. The film will also star Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera. Produced by Warner Bros., the film will hit the theatres in July 2023.

