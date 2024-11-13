Menu Explore
John Krasinski named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Reuters |
Nov 13, 2024 10:42 AM IST

By Danielle Broadway

Nov 13 - Actor and director John Krasinski was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2024 on Wednesday, taking over the mantle from "Grey's Anatomy" actor Patrick Dempsey.

"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts," Krasinski told People in reaction to the news. The actor is perhaps best known for his sardonic nice guy role in the television comedy "The Office".

"Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me," he added.

Krasinski, 45, said that out of all of the opportunities he's had as an actor, being a real-life family man is most rewarding.

He prefers being a husband and father who happily lives in Brooklyn with his wife of 14 years, actress Emily Blunt, 41, and their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

The actor was especially excited to tell Blunt the news, saying "there was a lot of joy involved in me telling her."

Blunt joked that she plans to wallpaper their house with the cover of Krasinski if he received the title.

"It's that beautiful thing where when you're married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving," he said.

"And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her," he added.

Recently, Krasinski has directed the comedy "IF" and the dramas "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II," both featuring Blunt in a leading role.

However, he noted that the new title will change things very little around the house.

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he joked.

The announcement is included in this link: http://people.com/sexiestmanalive

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

