John Krasinski's fans defend him against brutal trolling for Sexiest Man Alive crown: ‘He's very sexy. Good choice'

John gets trolled

John Krasinski, who is married to Emily Blunt, was named the Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday. Since then, social media platforms have been abuzz with comments with people expressing their views.

"John Krasinski sexiest man alive? Hmmmm I'm not sure," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, with another writing, “Ah come, he's not the best and can we talk about the nose."

"John Krasinski People's sexiest man alive? I must be missing something," another fan wrote, and another disappointed person shared, “I'm so disappointed it's not even funny. I stayed up till midnight for this bulls**t”. "John Krasinski???? Not Ryan Gosling!!????, " was another opinion.

There were a few users who were hoping that actor Glen Powell would get the title and felt betrayed. “Justice for Glen Powell are we looking at the same man,” wrote one, with another exclaiming, “Glen Powell was robbed”.

One user wrote, “In our hearts it’s @glenpowell”, and another shared, “I love John but it should have been Glen Powell”.

Fans defend John Krasinski

Amid the trolling, John Krasinski's fans swiftly came to his defence, praising his humility, versatility, and undeniable appeal. A fan said, “Been rooting for him since The Office”, with another sharing, “John Krasinski is very sexy. Good choice People”.

“This has to be one of the best decisions ever made,” one comment read, with one user sharing, “Wow. What hateful comments. How is this affecting all your lives?? Let him be. He’s nice and sexy and he deserves it”.

“It’s not only the looks, but the personality matters! 100% agree,” one user wrote while supporting John.

“We all seem to have different opinions on what sexy is …. But I gotta agree with this one; he is funny, seems sweet, good looking and a good family man … so ya… sexy to me,” wrote one, with another sharing, “Such an unexpected choice but I am here for it”.

John Krasinski gets the title

Actor John Krasinski has emerged as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. The announcement was made on Tuesday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. John succeeds last year's honoree, Patrick Dempsey.

John, 45, told People that his immediate reaction to the title was “just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts”. He also shared that he thought he might be getting pranked. The actor also joked in an interview with the magazine that he is hoping for his wife and actor Emily Blunt to make a promise to paste the cover as wallpaper at their home. John rose to fame with his role in the series, The Office, and added to his popularity through A Quiet Place franchise and Amazon's action series Jack Ryan.