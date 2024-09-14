John Legend responds to Trump's remark on Haitian immigrants in Springfield eating pets: ‘Nobody’s eating cats…'

John Legend addressed Donald Trump’s attack on the Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio during the presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10. Trump stated that the Haitian immigrants are abducting and eating pets in the town. He said, “They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there." Springfield, Ohio is the hometown of the singer and he could not help but respond to the former president’s remarks. John Legend responds to Trump's remarks about the Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Justin Timberlake forcefully apologizes for ‘disappointing’ behaviour in DWI case

John Legend responds to Springfield controversy

John posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, September 12 reminding his fans that he grew up in Springfield. He began with “You may have heard of Springfield, Ohio this week. In fact, if you watched the debate, we were discussed by our presidential candidates, including a very special, interesting man named Donald J. Trump." In the extended video, the All of Me singer who is a core Democrat argued that no one is eating cats and dogs in his hometown.

He also highlighted that the town has witnessed an influx in jobs under the administration of President Joe Biden where, in the previous year, people had to leave the town in search of work. He underscored that the shift of Haitian immigrants in the region was legal and they contributed to the fill local jobs. Thus the local community should be more understanding of the lot, as reported by Daily Express US.

He added, “Some facts about immigrants. They usually do very well here. They are hardworking, they’re ambitious. They commit less crime than native-born Americans, and they will assimilate and integrate in time. But it takes time, so I think all of us need to have the same kind of grace that we would want our ancestors to have.”

In the video, he also said, “Nobody’s eating cats, nobody’s eating dogs. We all just want to live and flourish and raise our families in a healthy and safe environment. How about we love one another?"

Also Read: Ben Affleck kisses Matt Damon’s wife Luciana on the head, amid Jennifer Lopez’s ‘worsening health’: Report

Netizens react to John Lgend’s response

The netizens were quick to react to his response to the Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield. Some netizens called him out for speaking out of privilege. One user wrote on Instagram, “Telling us how it is while wearing a bathrobe in your mansion is pretty wild. If it's so great, move the family back to Springfield". A second user wrote, “Do you still live in Springfield? I didn't know that. How many migrants are you inviting into your neighbourhood?” A third user, “So when are you opening your house to illegal immigrants???!!!! I’ll wait.” Another user wrote, “says Hollywood elite, how about you go and live back at home then.”

Others supported John as one user wrote, “Let's just love one another,” while another wrote, “Beautifully said! You were the first person I thought of when I saw Springfield Ohio!”