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John Rambo prequel begins filming in Thailand as Noah Centineo takes over iconic role, set for 2027 release

Lionsgate announces the prequel John Rambo, set to release in 2027 with filming underway in Thailand across various locations.

Jun 04, 2026 02:43 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Lionsgate has officially kicked off production on its upcoming John Rambo prequel, with filming now underway in Thailand. The project will revisit the origins of the iconic action character before the events of First Blood (1982), with a release currently slated for 2027.

Thailand has long been associated with the Rambo franchise, having served as a key filming destination for earlier entries.(X/ @Filmweb)

The production is taking place across multiple Thai locations, including Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Kanchanaburi, as the studio expands the scale of the franchise’s latest installment.

Filming begins across multiple Thailand locations

According to studio updates and entertainment reports, filming for John Rambo reportedly began in Thailand earlier this year. The shoot is expected to move across several regions, combining urban backdrops in Bangkok with more scenic and rugged locations across southern and western Thailand.

Screen Global Production reported that “Lionsgate said on Thursday that filming has begun in Thailand on the origins story John Rambo directed by Jalmari Helander.” The report also noted that the production will continue across multiple Thai locations as shooting progresses.

The film is directed by Jalmari Helander (Sisu), with Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani credited as screenwriters.

The producing team includes Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco. Executive producers include Sylvester Stallone, Anthony and Joe Russo (AGBO), Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier, and Amanda Presmyk.

Franchise returns to its origins

The upcoming film is expected to explore the early life and formative experiences of Rambo before the events of the original 1982 film.

Also Read: Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Ghost War: Will there be a sequel for John Krasinski movie? Ending Explained

The Rambo franchise, spanning five films, has collectively grossed over $800 million worldwide, according to box office reports, cementing its status as one of Hollywood’s long-running action series.

Early buzz around the project has focused on both the Thailand shoot and Centineo’s casting in the iconic role, with entertainment pages and fan accounts sharing updates.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / John Rambo prequel begins filming in Thailand as Noah Centineo takes over iconic role, set for 2027 release
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