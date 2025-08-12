To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo might just be your next Rambo; here's what the internet thinks

From high school love letters to heavy artillery, Noah Centineo is trading rom-com charm for raw combat grit. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star has allegedly been tapped to play a young John Rambo in John Rambo, a prequel to the iconic action franchise Rambo. According to Deadline, Sisu director Jalmari Helander will helm the project, with a script from writing duo Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The plot is under wraps, but the film will explore Rambo’s origin story during the Vietnam War — before the headband, the muscle, and the one-man war. Noah Centineo might just be the next John Rambo

Fans react

The casting has left fans somewhere between shocked, excited, and deeply sceptical. “Go watch The Recruit on Netflix, this kid is terrific. Reminds me of a young Mark Ruffalo,” one person said, praising his spy-thriller performance. Others are fully on board: “They're making a young Rambo film!? AMAZING!!!” Another fan, though, noted the weight of the role: “Noah has big shoes to fill.”

Of course, the internet wouldn’t be the internet without some cynicism. “No one will be able to match the OG Rambo,” one comment read, while another lamented, “We are trapped in remake hell…” And in perhaps the most bewildered reaction, a fan wrote, “Not the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before guy turning into Rambo.” For others, the sentiment was simpler: “Nobody wants this.”

About the Rambo franchise

Rambo, originally created by David Morell in his novel First Blood, exploded onto the big screen in 1982 with Sylvester Stallone as the haunted Vietnam vet forced into a bloody stand-off with a small-town sheriff. Across five films, the franchise has raked in more than $800 million worldwide, with the last instalment, Rambo: Last Blood (2019), grossing $92 million. Stallone is aware of the prequel project but, according to Deadline, is not involved. Still, his shadow looms large over the role that helped define him as one of cinema’s greatest action stars.

For Centineo, who rose to fame with Netflix’s rom-com hit To All the Boys and later flexed his action chops in The Recruit, this could be a career-shifting moment; if this Rambo reboot lands, Centineo could be facing the ultimate Hollywood glow-up — from boy-next-door to battle-hardened legend.