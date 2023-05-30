Johnny Depp shares note as he fractures ankle ahead of his Hollywood Vampires show: It began as hairline break got worse

Actor Johnny Depp has said that he has fractured his ankle and has been advised by medical professionals to 'avoid any and all activity for the moment'. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Johnny shared a note saying that the injury ‘began as a hairline break’. He added that 'somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better'. He also apologised to his fans as he and his band, Hollywood Vampires, won't be able to perform in several cities in the US. (Also Read | Johnny Depp misses Cannes photo call, arrives late for press conference after being stuck in traffic) Johnny Depp hurt his ankle.

Johnny's statement read, “Dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time."

He also added, “To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this Summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!! Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect- J.D. x.”

Concert's rescheduled dates

Johnny also gave details of the rescheduled dates: July 28: Boston's Wang Theatre Bock Center; July 29: Manchester's SNHU Arena and July 30: Bethel's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. The shows were originally set for May 30, May 31 and June 1.

Taking to Twitter, Hollywood Vampires shared a note. It read, “We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week. Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

The news comes after Johnny attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming movie Jeanne du Barry, his first feature project since winning a high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Jeanne du Barry is a period drama co-starring Johnny as Louis XV.

