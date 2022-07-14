Johnny Depp reunited with his legal team after Prague concert, fans say 'just look at Camille Vasquez's smile'. Watch

A fan account shared a video of Johnny Depp laughing with and talking to his legal team outside his recent concert. The video, which was taken after his Prague concert, featured him, Camille Vasquez and other members of Johnny's legal team, who represented the actor in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Many fans reacted to the video saying ‘this is what friendship looks like’. Also Read: Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals boyfriend's reaction to their dating rumours: 'He's supportive, met Johnny'

In the video, Johnny, Camille and others are seen smiling. The actor even waved to the person, who made the video, and later hugged his friends. The video also had a text on it, which reads, “Johnny and his legal team reunited at one of his shows last night.” The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, “This makes my heart smile.”

One fan commented, “This is such a beautiful video. This is what friendship looks like.” Another one said, “Being a big fan of Johnny, I want to thank his lawyers for believing in him and standing by him. He looks so happy... and free.” One person said, “Love it! I’m sure they will have a friendship that will last a lifetime.” Talking about Johnny and Camille, one wrote, “I was hoping Camille and Johnny would end up together. Oh well, hopeless romantic me." Another one said, “Just look at Camille Vasquez's smile.”

During Johnny's defamation trial against Amber, he was represented by Camille and Benjamin Chew. He had filed the case against Amber Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post calling herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Amber's personal essay did not mention Johnny by name. However, Johnny's lawyers argued that her op-ed was part of an 'elaborate hoax'.

Johnny and Amber married in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015, after dating for several years. Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny on May 23, 2016, and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often, while he was high on drugs or alcohol. Amber also said in a statement that she would donate the divorce settlement amount to the charity.

During the trial, Camille had cross-examined Amber and asked whether the $7 million divorce settlement amount had been donated to charity by her, as promised. After Amber tried to avoid answering it directly by stating that she had pledged the money to different charities, Camille famously pointed out, "Ms Heard, respectfully, that's not my question." Amid the trial, Johnny's fans noted his closeness with Camille and claimed the two were dating. Camille later rubbished the rumours calling it ‘sexist’.

