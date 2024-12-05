Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is pregnant with second child in Spain; ‘she’s happy’ for Oonagh Paige: Report

Amber Heard is expecting her second child, adding to her growing family. The 38-year-old actress, already a mother to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, is said to be overjoyed about the news. The Aquaman star, who moved to Spain following a highly publicised legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, previously shared her desire to have children on her own terms. Amber Heard lost the trial against her husband Johnny Depp on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

Amber Heard pregnant with a second child

While details about the pregnancy remain private for now, a spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Heard is thrilled for both herself and her daughter. "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Amber Heard welcomed her daughter, Oonagh Paige, on April 8, 2021. In July of the same year, she shared the news with the world. Reflecting on her decision, she wrote, "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms." She spoke about how empowering it felt to choose surrogacy, noting that it challenged traditional views on motherhood.

Amber Heard, who was previously married to Johnny Depp for 15 months before their split in May 2016, which was marred by domestic violence accusations, shared her vision for a future where women aren’t pressured to follow traditional routes to start a family. “I hope we get to a point where having a crib doesn’t require a ring,” she said.

Amber Heard's life in Spain

The Hollywood star, whose personal and professional life was derailed after losing the defamation case against Johnny Depp, moved to Spain to start a new chapter of her life, away from the public spotlight. However, she often shares glimpses of her motherhood. Last May, in a TikTok video, Heard surprised viewers by speaking fluent Spanish.

Amber Heard was briefly romantically linked to cinematographer Bianca Butti. Their relationship gained public attention as they were frequently spotted together during a period when Heard was involved in legal proceedings. The couple was even seen together in Spain in October 2022. According to her LinkedIn profile, Butti is a graduate of San Francisco State University, where she majored in cinema.

“I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward,” Heard said in December 2022 closing her trial chapter with Depp.