Courtroom bursts into laughter as Johnny Depp's witness denies being his fan. Watch

Johnny Depp's witness on Tuesday denied being a fan of the actor and this led the courtroom to burst into laughter. Morgan Night, who worked at the Hicksville trailer park in Joshua Tree National Park, California where Amber Heard, Johnny and friends visited in May 2013, was called to the court to share his version of the mentioned visit. Also read: Spoiler alert: Amber Heard's witness blurts out major plot details of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Independent, when Amber's lawyer accused him of being a fan of Johnny and therefore, trying to be a part of the trial, Morgan denied the same. Amber's lawyer asked him, “Mr Night, you are a pretty big fan of Johnny Depp, aren’t you?” He replied, “I am not, to be honest.” During that trip, Amber has accused Johnny of trashing their trailer and then performing a “cavity search” on her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Morgan revealed he was contacted by Johnny's team after he tweeted in reply to a video clip online and calimed that it was different from reality. He had reacted to the video, “That never happened. I was with them all night. Amber was the one acting all jealous and crazy.”

Earlier this month, Amber shared her version of what happened at the trailer park. She said the couple and some of their friends had gone to the park and had psychotropic mushrooms. She claimed Johnny became jealous when he saw another woman acting in what he perceived as a flirtatious manner with Amber.

Amber said she and Johnny went into one of the trailers, which he promptly trashed. He then accused her of hiding his drugs, ripped her dress and started patting her down, she said. “He was telling me, ‘We’re going to do a cavity search,'" she said through tears.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Johnny, 58, is suing Amber for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article never mentioned his name, but his lawyers say he was defamed because it clearly referred to accusations she made in 2016 during their divorce proceedings.

(With AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON