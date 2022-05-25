Spoiler alert: Amber Heard's witness blurts out major plot details of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

As one of Amber Heard's witnesses presented her testimony in court to highlight how Johnny Depp's attorney Adam Waldman's statements severely hurt her film career, she accidentaly revealed some of her upcoming movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's major spoilers. She blurted out a lot about Amber's part in the film. Also read: Johnny Depp laughs in courtroom at psychiatrist's weird replies about Marlon Brando: 'Isn't he dead?'

According to Entertainment Weekly, entertainment expert Kathryn Arnold said, "I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby." This allowed Aquaman fans to join the dots as Aquaman and Queen Mera did get married and have a child in the comics.

She claimed not reading the script and said that she only knew how much Amber told her about the script. She said Mera "ends up in the hospital early in this new Aquaman 2 movie and doesn't really come out until the end to kind of wrap things up." She said Amber's Mera's interactions with Jason Momoa's Aquaman and the action scenes were taken out from the film. Kathryn talked about how Amber had trained very hard for several months for an action sequence but when she arrived on the set, her role had shrunk and the scene was chopped out.

Kathryn also said Johnny's habitual "tardiness, drinking and drug abuse" had hurt his career along with pursuing this and other lawsuits. "He's causing his own demise," she said.

Talking about how Amber's career was hurt, Kathryn said it was "on the precipice of a meteoric rise" following her starring turn in Aquaman but it was affected by a "lot of negative publicity. She further said that "her world has been silenced in terms of opportunities," estimating that Amber has suffered between $45 and $50 million in lost film and TV roles and endorsements.

