Johnny Depp says audiences are ‘sick’ of big budget movies: ‘They’re disposable and they realise it'

Johnny Depp is ready to talk about the big budget movies and how they are nothing but ‘disposable’. In a new interview with Metro UK, the actor opened up about how these big budget films are greenlit by studios and they are all about the same thing over and over again. (Also read: Jeanne du Barry director Maïwenn says crew was ‘scared’ of Johnny Depp: 'It's difficult to shoot with him') Johnny Depp's film Jeanne du Barry premiered last year at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)(AFP)

What Johnny Depp said

Johnny is no stranger to big budget movies himself. He has worked as the lead in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. In the interview, he said: “By and large, for the majority of the years I’ve been wandering around aimlessly talking to people, they really want the same thing. They don’t want to be fed dreck. They’re happy when they experience something new or different. So that’s why I’ve always felt, as an actor, it’s your responsibility. When you come out of the gate each time… you’re putting as much at stake as anybody.”

He further continued, “They’re disposable and they realise it. Glorified accountants who have the ability to press the green light and make studio films… but they press the green light, they spent s***loads of money. Budgets are ridiculous on these films… some romantic comedy with two very popular people. People – the real people – they’re sick of it.”

More details

A year ago, there were reports that Johnny would return to playing Captain Jack Sparrow in another instalment of the Pirates of the Carribean series. However, Disney cancelled the planned reboot of the franchise. The actor's involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, strained his relationship with Disney. Then producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the next film will be a reboot, not a sequel.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp stars as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, which served as the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival last year. After the world premiere, the actor received a 7-minute standing ovation at the festival as well.

