Johnny Depp writes foreword to children’s book written by his fan: 'With all my love, my respect and my good wishes'

Johnny Depp helped fulfil a fan’s wish by meeting her many years ago, and continued his support for her by writing the foreword of her upcoming book. The actor reportedly collaborated with her on a children’s book, which is scheduled to be released on July 20. As per a new report, Johnny’s note in the book authored by the cancer survivor was written in June, when the actor visited Paris, weeks after his high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Read more: Johnny Depp donates funds from $8,00,000 NFT sale to charity Amber Heard pledged but never donated to

Johnny made cancer survivor Katie Vanrdrilla’s dream come true after the Make-A-Wish Foundation sought his help in 2011, as per the report. She was 21, when she met Johnny for the first time. In a recent tweet, Katie, who suffered from leukemia, said she was thankful to the charity foundation for helping her get ‘where she is today’ and making her meet Johnny on the set of his film Dark Shadows in London.

On June 17, while in Paris, Johnny wrote a sweet note for Katie in the foreword to her upcoming children’s book, reported Daily Mail on Friday. As per the report, Katie is now cancer-free and a high school chemistry teacher in the US. The report said Katie began writing during her cancer treatment. It also quoted her as saying that her life changed after meeting Johnny, and their meet meant ‘nothing short of everything’ to her.

The report shared Johnny’s special note in Katie’s book, Thumper’s London Adventure. The prologue began with, 'For my dearest Katie, for her dear family and friends.” Johnny went on to say, “And for all the dear children out there, and for all their dear family and friends, that need that little bit of extra care and understanding right now. Please know that you are loved and that we are thinking of you all!” As he ended the heartfelt note, Johnny wrote, “With all my love, my respect and my good wishes to you, always, Johnny.”

Johnny, who has been in news because of his defamation trial against Amber Heard, recently made a donation to various children’s hospitals. Never Fever Truth NFT (non-fungible token) tweeted on July 6, “Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $8,00,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations: Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America), Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America), The Footprint Coalition, The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA)."

