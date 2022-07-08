Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Johnny Depp donates funds from $8,00,000 NFT sale to charity Amber Heard pledged but never donated to
Johnny Depp donates funds from $8,00,000 NFT sale to charity Amber Heard pledged but never donated to

Over a month after winning the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp recently made a donation to The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Previously, Amber had failed to donate her divorce payout to the same charity as per her pledge.
Johnny Depp is winning hearts with his recent donation to charity organisations.
Published on Jul 08, 2022
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Johnny Deep recently sold off his NFTs from his art community, Never Fear Truth, and donated all proceeds to aid charities in need. Interestingly, the list of organisations that received the donation also includes the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, associated with the actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp’s NFT sale raised a total of $8,00,000. (Also read: Amber Heard asks court to dismiss defamation trial verdict)

Never Fever Truth NFT (non-fungible token) tweeted, “Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $8,00,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations: Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America), Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America), The Footprint Coalition, The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA)."

Johnny and Amber Heard separated after filing for divorce in 2016. Post their divorce, Amber had pledged to donate her divorce settlement to the Children’s Hospital. However, in Johnny and Amber's recent defamation trial, it was revealed that Amber had failed to do so.

Reacting to the actor’s donation, a fan wrote on Twitter, “And this, ladies and gentlemen, is philanthropy. And the difference between an unfulfilled pledge, and a straight donation.” “No wondering about pledge or donation synonymously or not here. Every time I think I couldn’t be prouder of that man, he proves me wrong. AMAZING,” added another one.

After losing the defamation trial against Johnny, Amber’s legal team recently moved the Fairfax court to set aside the verdict against her or seek a fresh trial reportedly. According toCourt House News, Johnny’s legal team dismissed the appeal. In an email, lawyer Ben Chew, who represents Johnny, called the appeal “what we expected, just longer, no more substantive.”

Johnny and Amber met while filming The Rum Diaries in 2010. They married secretly in 2015. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

amber heard johnny depp
