Joker 2 actor Tim Dillon calls it 'worst film ever made', reveals cast member saying 'this is going to bomb'

Comedian Tim Dillon, who played a brief role in Joker: Folie à Deux, has criticised the film by calling it ‘worst film ever made.’ Recently, Tim appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and shared that during the shoot of the film, he, along with the other cast members, would discuss how the film would 'bomb'. He also added that the film isn't "even hate-watchable". (Also Read | Joker Folie à Deux movie review: Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn complements Joaquin Phoenix's crazy in madcap musical) Joker: Folie à Deux hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.(@jokermovie/X)

Tim Dillon slams Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film

Tim said, “I was in Joker 2 which just came out. It is the worst film that has ever been made. I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of talk like, ‘Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people. This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!’ All these think pieces. And then I think, ‘What if we went the other way,’ and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane.”

Tim calls Joker 2 ‘terrible’

“It has no plot. We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, ‘What the f*** is this?’ And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen.’ We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is,” he added.

About Joker: Folie à Deux

In the film, Tim played an Arkham Asylum security guard. The sequel earned negative reviews. It tanked at the box office as it earned $58 million domestically and $204 million worldwide. The 2019 film, Joker, had minted $1 billion gross.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips. It is a sequel to Joker. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker, with Lady Gaga as his love interest, Lee Quinzel. Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Steve Coogan and Harry Lawtey also feature in the film. It hit the theatres last month.