Jonah Hill announces he won't promote his films, reveals he spent ‘nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks'

Actor Jonah Hill has announced that he will feature in a documentary, Stutz, about mental health, however, he won't promote it or any of his upcoming projects. Recently, Jonah issued a statement saying that he understood that he has spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, 'which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events'.

In his statement, Jonah also said that if he made himself sicker 'by going out there and promoting it', he would not be acting true to himself or to the film. Jonah also clarified that he won’t lose his job while working on his anxiety. Amid his announcement, his Instagram also seems to have been deleted.

His statement to Deadline read, “I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called Stutz. The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film. Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."

“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film," continued the actor in his statement.

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with Stutz, I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly. I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support," concluded his statement.

The documentary marks his second feature directorial effort after 2018's Mid90s. Recently, Jonah directed an episode of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty for HBO. Jonah, who also has a Netflix film titled You People set for release later this year from a script he co-wrote with Kenya Barris, last made the publicity and promo rounds late last year ahead of the debut of Adam McKay's starry Don't Look Up, also for Netflix.

