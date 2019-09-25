Jonah Hill reportedly demanding $10 million to play Batman villain; Robert Pattinson is making less than half of that

hollywood

Actor Jonah Hill has reportedly been sitting on the offer to play a villain in the upcoming Batman movie for a month. And one of the details that remain to be ironed out include his compensation. Hill is reportedly quoting a fee that is more than twice what star Robert Pattinson is making as Batman.

According to Variety’s Justin Kroll, Hill has demanded $10 million to play an unspecified role in the superhero film, which could either be the Riddler or the Penguin. “So on the Jonah front, he’s had the offer for over a month and besides money being a bargaining point (at one point heard he wanted 10 which is wild since Rob isn’t making half that) but also which character he would play, whether its the Riddler or Penguin,” Kroll tweeted on Wednesday.

Hill is a two-time Oscar nominee, who has gone from playing supporting roles in comedies to working with big name directors such as Martin Scorsese and Cary Joji Fukunaga. Pattinson himself has developed quite the filmography after becoming a worldwide heartthrob through his Twilight films.

The Batman is due to begin filming in November, under the direction of Matt Reeves, who has also written the script. Previously, Ben Affleck was attached to play the role as a continuation of his work in the DC Extended Universe. After Affleck announced that he wouldn’t be returning as Batman in Reeves’ film, Pattinson was announced as his replacement in September. “To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” he said about the divisive reaction to his casting, adding, “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

