Judi Dench says she can't attend events alone as she ‘has no eyesight’ and ‘will fall over’

Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench, who turned 90 on December 9, 2024, recently shared an update on her worsening eyesight during a conversation with Trinny Woodall on her Fearless podcast. The actor revealed that she can no longer attend events alone due to her vision loss. Judi Dench shares an update on her vision loss.

Judi says she can't attend events alone now

Judi discussed her condition and explained that while she was never fond of attending events solo, her eyesight now makes it impossible. “I’m not good at that at all. Not at all. Nor would I be now. And fortunately, I don’t have to be now,” she said. Joking about her condition, she added, “I have no eyesight. Somebody will always be with me. I have to now because I can’t see, and I will walk into something or fall over.”

Dench first revealed her diagnosis of macular degeneration in 2012, addressing public speculation about her eyesight. At a 2021 event for the London-based Vision Foundation, she opened up about coping with vision loss, stating, “You find a way of just getting about and overcoming the things you find very difficult. I’ve had to find another way of learning lines, which involves having great friends of mine repeat them to me over and over again.”

Judi, who was last seen in the movie Spirited starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, recently hinted at her retirement due to her vision loss, sharing that she has no upcoming projects. She told The Mirror, “No, no. I can’t even see!”

About Judi Dench

Judi is a celebrated British actor whose career spans over seven decades. She has earned numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, four British Academy Television Awards, six British Academy Film Awards, and seven Olivier Awards. Some of her most critically acclaimed works include Mrs Brown (1997), Chocolat (2000), Iris (2001), Mrs Henderson Presents (2005), Notes on a Scandal (2006), Philomena (2013), and Belfast (2021).