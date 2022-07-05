Actor Judith Chemla reveals injuries from domestic abuse: 'Should I go back to the police a third time?'

French actor Judith Chemla has shared pictures of her injured face after she was hit by her ex last year. She did not reveal his name but opened up about such incidents in a long Instagram post late Sunday. The pictures, clicked on different days, show her with a cut injury on her cheek, a bruise on her eyebrow and a swollen eye. Also read: Kubbra Sait says she didn’t write about being sexually abused for an apology

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Judith wrote in French along with the pictures, “A year ago my face was injured, blue, purple under my eye, I saw myself deformed. A year ago I looked at my face in the mirror and I knew that I could no longer hide my face. My daughter's father. Those who are able to do this must be out of harm's way. But how? I'm not ashamed of this photo. But he should be ashamed, he should be ashamed today, a year later, instead of continuing to pressure me, to think that he still has the means to manipulate me, instead of rotting my child's head he should be ashamed and quiet, really want to be forgiven. This is not the case.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Judith Chemla shared a note and some pictures of herself on Instagram.

She further wrote, “I have so much evidence that he continues to try and harm me. Should I go back to the police a third time? Filing a third complaint in a year? To be in the film industry and have the sword of Damocles of eight months of a suspended sentence, isn't that enough? Really go to jail? He will still play the victim with my daughter and she will suffer from not seeing her father.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Should I keep this to myself? He will still feel above the law, will continue to complain and challenge court decisions with his 5-year-old daughter, who sees him as a normal father who he is not. He will continue to believe that he is able to pressure me and bully me morally. I can not stand it anymore. I demand peace. Is it clearer like this?" she added.

According to Deadline, Judith was earlier dating film director Yohan Manca, who was sentenced to an eight-month suspended jail sentence for domestic abuse against her in May. Variety had stated at the time that Judith had filed a police complaint against Yohan Manca in Paris after he reportedly hurled a cell phone at her in the street on July 3, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Judith was seen in Camille Rewinds (2012), Une Vie (2016) and recently released comedy Not My Type. She also starred in My Brothers And I which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON