Julia Fox says Amber Heard couldn't have 'abused' Johnny Depp even if she hit him, earns internet's ire: 'So much wrong'

Actor Julia Fox has taken a stand for actor Amber Heard, amid latter's messy divorce trial with Johnny Depp. Julia Fox, who recently made headlines, after she dated rapper Kanye West for a while, has said that Amber ‘never had the power in the relationship’. Johnny and Amber are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year long marriage. Also Read: Amber Heard a sociopath, wants to destroy Johnny Depp, says his longtime friend

In an Instagram comment, Julia claimed that Amber could not have been abused by Johnny because she was not in a position of physical or financial power over him. She wrote, “She (Amber) never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him (Johnny). Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful, including physically and financially.”

Julia Fox on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case.

One internet user slammed Julia for her comment and tweeted, “Julia fox really said with her whole chest that even though amber heard hit Johnny Depp, it wasn’t abuse because she was 25???” Another one said, “Na wah oh. Going by this analogy it's ok for young women to beat and possibly kill their lovers/husbands if they are younger and earn less than them right?”

While one said, “Feminism at its worst, she legit missed the whole point," another one wrote, “How to cancel yourself: a guide.” One Johnny fan said, “So much wrong with this. 1) physically, yes, he’s more powerful than her (biology) but did he USE that power against her? No. 2) apparently 25 = powerless? there are much younger, v dangerous people. 3) financial power = abuse? get your facts straight. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp."

During the Monday trial, Amber told the jury hearing the case that she filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016 because she feared for her life. She said Johnny would become a physically and sexually abusive "monster" when he was drinking and her efforts to curtail his drug and alcohol use had failed.

Johnny filed suit against Amber over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Amber, who had a starring role in Aquaman, did not name Johnny in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

