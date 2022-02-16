Kanye West's ex Julia Fox hints that he asked her to publicise their relationship amid divorce with Kim Kardashian

Actor Julia Fox has responded to a comment, on an Instagram post of a media outlet, that called her 'desperate for attention' from her ex-boyfriend, rapper Kanye West. Julia and Kanye broke up recently.

In a post about Julia, an Instagram user had written, "@juliafox You talked about the man in the press like you were married. Just desperate for the attention. Wasn’t even 15mins, maybe like 2 mins of fame.” She replied, "He f****** wanted me to!!!!!” In another comment, she wrote, "And just for the record I never stopped liking Kim’s posts."

In an interview with The Cut, Julia said, “When I’m with Ye" as she trailed off but then added, “But even when I’m with my son, it’s also very difficult. It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic if that makes sense. It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed.”

Recently, a representative for the actor confirmed to People magazine about their breakup. The statement said, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Julia Fox recently broke up with Kanye following which, she also shared a post on Instagram. However, she later deleted it. In her post she had said that the duo were 'on good terms' but she 'wasn't in love' with him. In her now-deleted Instagram post, she had said, "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset!"

She also said, "The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's not true!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up y'all lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

"And for the record, the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF birthday. Anyway, if u want the full tea your gonna have to buy the book when it comes out," she had added.

Kanye's relationship with Julia recently ended after one month. He is currently in the middle of a bitter divorce with his wife Kim Kardashian.

