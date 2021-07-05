Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Julia Roberts celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with husband Daniel Moder: 'Just getting started!'
Julia Roberts celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with husband Daniel Moder: 'Just getting started!'

Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts posted a romantic picture with husband Daniel Moder on Sunday to celebrate the completion of 19 years of their marriage. See here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder married on 4th of July in 2002.

Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts celebrated 19 years of blissful marriage with husband Daniel Moder on Sunday.

The Wonder actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo that sees the duo snuggled together at a beach. The couple still looked head-over-heels in love with each other as they celebrated nearly two decades of marital bliss.

"19 years! Just getting started! #conwings," Julia Roberts captioned the picture with a string of red heart emoticons.

According to People magazine, the two met on the sets of her and Brad Pitt's 2001 film The Mexican, for which Daniel served as a cinematographer.

The couple later tied the knot at Julia's ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on the 4th of July (US Independence Day) in 2002. They share 16-year-old twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus 'Finn' Walter, and a 14-year-old son Henry Daniel.

In an interview to People magazine, the Pretty Woman star called Daniel an "awesome human being" when she opened up about their work and life balance in 2018.

Also read: Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, gives cheesecake a mediocre review

She previously spoke about her marriage to Daniel to People magazine in 2017, explaining how she found her fairytale ending after outgrowing her "awkward" early years.

"I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream, I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!'" she said at that time.

julia roberts hollywood

