Justin Bieber's new album 'Swag': Check full list of tracks and featured artists

Justin Bieber is reportedly all set to drop a new album after five years, and the world can't stop talking about it. On Thursday, July 10, the Hollywood Reporter reported the news, citing sources. The report said that the album, to be released by the production studio, Def Jam, will drop on July 11, Friday. Notably, neither Def Jam nor Bieber's team has confirmed the reports, but that hasn't stopped the buzz around it. The billboard photo of the supposed track list in Justin Bieber's new album. (Photo: justinbieber/Instagram)(Instagram)

Although few details about the reported album have been officially confirmed, a purported track list has gone viral on social media from a photo of a billboard that Bieber recently shared. The billboard seemed to be a list of tracks that will be a part of the album.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Justin Bieber has collaborated with a number of big-name music stars for the new album, including the likes of Gunna, Sexyy Red and Cash Cobain. Additionally, TMZ reported that the name of the album is 'Swag.'

Here's the viral purported track list:

All I Can Take

Daisies

Yukon

Go Baby

Things You Do

Butterflies

Way It Is

First Place

Soulful

Walking Away

Glory Voice Memo

Devotion

Dadz Love

Therapy Session

Sweet Spot

405

Swag

Zuma House

Too Long

Forgiveness

Justin Bieber's 'Swag': Background

Despite there being no confirmation from the singer's team, reports that Bieber has been working on a new album after the 2021 release, 'Justice' have been surfacing over the past year. Back in April, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Bieber's trip to Iceland was to put the final touches to the project.

Moreover, singer-songwriter Jensen McRae shared videos of a jamming session with Justin Bieber, supposedly related to the album. She posted that, in early 2024, Bieber “invited me to ‘come over and jam’ at his house,” where they had a seven-hour creative session—some of it even captured on Instagram Live.

Then, on July 10, the Grammy winner seemed to confirm the news by sharing an Instagram story by rapper The Kid Laroi.

'Swag' will release around 10 p.m. on Friday or Saturday, as per reports.