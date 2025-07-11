What time will Justin Bieber's new album ‘Swag’ drop on Friday? Latest details revealed
Justin Bieber’s seventh studio album, ‘Swag’, is set to drop on Friday, marking his first release since 2021’s Justice
Justin Bieber’s seventh studio album, ‘Swag’, is set to drop on Friday, marking his first release since 2021’s Justice. The album, reportedly featuring collaborations with Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain, has generated buzz through billboards in Reykjavik, Los Angeles, and Times Square, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Justin Bieber's new album's release time
Several fans and accounts on X, including @rapalert6, @GucciStarboi, and @justinchartdata, indicate that Swag will be released at midnight on Friday across major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.
While no specific time zone is confirmed, midnight releases typically align with Eastern Time (ET) for US based artists, translating to 10:00 PM PT on July 10.
Bieber fueled anticipation by sharing Instagram posts on July 10, showcasing billboards with the album’s title and a 20-song tracklist, including 'All I Can Take', 'Daisies', '405', and 'Dadz Love'. A Times Square billboard displayed the tracklist, while a Reykjavik billboard featured a shirtless Bieber with ‘Swag’, as per the report.
Album details
Recorded in Reykjavik and Los Angeles, Swag reportedly includes features from Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain, with contributions from DJ Tay James, HARV, Carter Lang, and Eddie Benjamin.
The album, released via Def Jam Recordings, reflects Bieber’s pivot to a hip-hop-adjacent sound.
Reported tracklist of Swag
All I Can Take
Daisies
Yukon
Go Baby
Things You Do
Butterflies
Way It Is
First Place
Soulful
Walking Away
Glory Voice Memo
Devotion
Dadz Love
Therapy Session
Sweet Spot
405
Swag
Zuma House
Too Long
Forgiveness
