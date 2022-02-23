Kanye West uses Kim Kardashian's SNL monologue 'I married the best rapper' during Donda 2 event

Rapper Kanye West has given a nod to his estranged wife-television personality Kim Kardashian at The Donda 2 performance experience in Miami. He celebrated the release of his album Donda 2 at Loandepot Park. During the event, at the beginning of the song Sci-Fi, Kim's line from her Saturday Night Live (SNL) monologue about Kanye was heard.

According to People, at the start of Sci-Fi, Kim's voice was heard saying, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids." Kim made her hosting debut on SNL in October last year.

As per the report, in SNL last year, Kim had said, "I've been very blessed in this life, and I'm grateful for everything, honestly, all the ups, all the downs. I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids."

She also said, "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing that I always strive to be, it's genuine."

Meanwhile, the entire stadium during Kanye's event was completely black throughout the performance, except for a burning house -- surrounded by water -- in the centre of the stage to symbolize Kanye's childhood home in Chicago. The Donda 2 performance experience saw appearances from The Game, Migos, Jack Harlow, Da Baby, Alicia Keys, Playboi Carti and other artists. Attendees at the event included Elon Musk, French Montana and Rick Ross, among others.

Kim Kardashian announced her divorce from Kanye West last year. Recently, speaking for the first time publicly, she had slammed Kanye's 'constant attacks' on her on social media platforms and interviews. Kim is currently dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson. Kanye had recently apologised for his 'harassing' posts about Kim.

with ANI inputs

