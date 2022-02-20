Kanye West slams Pete Davidson over 'mental health jokes' in 2018 SNL video: 'This is payback'

Kanye West has called out Pete Davidson over his comments about the rapper's mental health in an old video from the Saturday Night Live skit. Recently, Kanye took to Instagram and shared a photo of Pete wearing a red cap with 'make Kanye 2006 again' written on it, hinting at former US President Donald Trump's election campaign slogan 'make America great again'.

In the now-deleted post, Kanye wrote along with the picture, "Hi Skete you got any more mental health jokes for me?". He referred to Pete's quotes where he asked Kanye to take medicine for his mental health.

Kanye also posted a clip from the same segment, 2018 Weekend Update, in which Pete had said, “Kanye, I know you're like, 'Yo, this is the real me, I'm off the meds.' Take 'em! There's no shame in the medicine game, I'm on 'em! It's great! Take them, there's nothing wrong with taking them.”

As per Page Six, Kanye captioned the video, “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This is not harassment. This is payback.”

Kanye and Pete have been at loggerheads for some time now. The rapper has been sharing anti-Pete Davidson messages on Instagram. Recently, Pete returned to Instagram by creating a new account of his own. The new profile came after Kanye apologised for his 'harassing' posts about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and--at times--Pete, who Kim has been dating since November.

Last week, Kanye spoke out on social media about both Pete and Kim, at one point sharing a photo of their NYC date night. The Grammy-winning rapper followed up his posts with a reflection on February 15, saying, "I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real-time. I don't have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener."

Meanwhile, Pete, prior to his Instagram exit, had opened up about his struggles with borderline personality disorder on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2017, saying that he went to rehab for weed after experiencing 'really bad mental breakdowns'. Right before deleting his account in 2018, Pete thanked Kanye for advocating for mental health, saying at the time, "Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health."

The 44-year-old rapper has been open about his bipolar disorder for the past few years. In a 2019 interview with David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the rapper had said, "You can become almost more adolescent in your expression or border into places. This is my specific experience that I've had over the past two years because I've only been diagnosed for two years now."

with ANI inputs

