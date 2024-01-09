Kate Beckinsale rushed to hospital after Golden Globes, here's why

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday, January 7, in Beverly Hills, California. Among the A-listers who attended the glamourous night was Van Helsing fame Kate Beckinsale. The 50-year-old English actress joined Don Cheadle to present the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama. However, her night was cut short due to an immediate visit to the hospital. English actress Kate Beckinsale arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)(AFP)

Kate Beckinsale rushed to hospital dressed in Atelier Zuhra gown

The Underworld star ditched the Golden Globes afterparty and rushed to the hospital, still dressed in her striking silver gown by Atelier Zuhra. Her reason for the sudden visit to the hospital was to comfort her step-father Roy Battersby, 87, who had been admitted after suffering a stroke. Battersby has also been battling two forms of cancer, as per Hello.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Beckinsale shared a carousel of pictures from the Golden Globes and the hospital visit later that night on her Instagram. In the series of pictures shared on Tuesday, the Pearl Harbor star documented her entire outing. She captioned the post, “Golden globes 2024 start to end.” The first few slides featured her moments from the red carpet and on-stage award presentation alongside Cheadle.

Kate Beckinsale rushed to hospital after Golden Globes(Instagram/@katebeckinsale)

In the later pictures, she was seen sitting in the hospital room where his stepfather was admitted. In one of the pictures, she can be seen eating a late-night snack while surrounded by her close aides. Meanwhile, she can be seen scrolling on her phone with her feet up while sporting a pair of reading glasses.

Fans show support for Kate Beckinsale during the tough time

Her post has garnered over 69K likes so far and a pool of supportive messages from her fans. One fan commented, “Sending all my love for the last two pictures..” Another one wrote, “Love that last photo. After everything and all the hoopla, family is all that matters.” One more said, “What a beautiful dress and a beautiful end to the day. You have your priorities where they belong.”