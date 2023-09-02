Kevin Costner wins legal victory, ordered to pay $63,209 in child support

Kevin Costner has won a legal victory over his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, who had demanded a hefty amount of child support for their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

FILE - Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Costner and Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 19 years, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles judge who presided over the case ruled on Friday that the “Yellowstone” actor should pay $63,209 per month to the former handbag designer, which was the amount that Costner had proposed.

The veteran actor reportedly testified in court that he wanted to leave his properties to his children and claimed, “I don’t hide money from my wife.”

The judge’s decision was a relief for Costner, who had been temporarily ordered to pay $129,755 per month to Baumgartner in July.

But, Christine, 49, was not satisfied with that amount and filed a request earlier this week to increase it to $175,057, saying she wanted their kids to “enjoy the same lifestyle” with both parents.

She later reduced that figure to $161,592 on Thursday after a forensic accountant’s latest assessment.

She then argued that living a luxurious life “is in their [kids’] DNA at this point.” She also listed all the sports that the teens participate in and the houses that the family owns, and said that her motive was about “so much more” than material things.

“It’s an experience,” she said in court, describing the family home as a “community.”

“We create whatever we can dream up in here,” she continued, insisting that the court order “must allow the children to be supported at a level commensurate with Kevin’s considerable wealth, even if that level of support also improves [my] standard of living.”

She added that that “standard of living” should include a house “comparable” to Costner’s $145 million home and “luxury vacations” on private planes.

The 68-year-old actor disagreed with her request and felt that the $129,755 agreement was enough. He also suggested that Baumgartner had a new romantic partner who could help her financially. He previously accused her of asking for more money to pay for her own expenses, such as plastic surgery.

Baumgartner also recently accused the actor of “withholding” evidence about his business dealings, alleging that his net worth increased to $400 million during their almost 19-year marriage. The former model filed for divorce from the Oscar winner in May.

They had signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married in September 2004. The agreement reportedly specifies how much Baumgartner gets from Costner for spousal support and what her living situation will be after the split.

