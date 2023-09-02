Twitch scraps community moments feature, sparks disappointment and frustration

Twitch has decided to scrap the Community Moments feature that was in beta testing, citing low usage by its users. FILE PHOTO: A twitch sign-in screen is seen at the offices of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, in San Francisco, California, U.S., March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo(REUTERS)

The feature, which allowed streamers and viewers to create and share clips of memorable moments from their streams, will be discontinued from October 5, 2023.

Twitch announced this on its official Twitter account, and said that those who participated in the beta will be able to keep their badges, but no new moments can be created or accessed.

The Community Moments feature was one of the new additions that Twitch introduced this year, along with other changes such as blocking users from viewing chat and streams, and distributing new features over beta versions.

The Community Moments feature was available to a select group of users, who could use a chat command or a button to generate a clip of the “moment”, and earn a special badge for being part of it or watching it. The feature was meant to enhance the sense of community and engagement among streamers and viewers.

Not everyone was happy with the Amazon-owned platform’s decision to remove the feature.

Many users on Twitter expressed their disappointment and frustration, especially those who were content creators. They said that their communities enjoyed using the moments, and that Twitch should have expanded the feature instead of getting rid of it. They also argued that the feature was not given enough exposure or access to more users, and that this limited its potential and popularity. They said that removing the feature would create a sense of community FOMO (fear of missing out).

Some users also took action to try to save the feature.

One user posted on the Twitch user voice suggestions page to Keep Moments.

Many streamers also asked the platform to distribute the feature to more users so that more communities could benefit from it. They hoped that Twitch would reconsider its decision and keep the feature alive.

The streaming giant has not responded to the feedback from its users yet, and it is unclear if it will change its mind about the Community Moments feature. For now, the feature is set to be removed from the platform in less than a month.