Kevin Spacey breaks down over mounting financial woes, ‘I can’t pay the bills that I owe’: Watch

Kevin Spacey was seen breaking down in tears while talking about having to sell his Baltimore home because he “can’t pay the bills” that have stacked up. In a recent interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Spacey claimed that he has been facing financial woes because of the several legal bills for the criminal charges have have piled up, stepping from sexual assault allegations against him. Kevin Spacey breaks down over mounting financial woes (REUTERS/Susannah Ireland/File Photo)(REUTERS)

‘I can’t pay the bills that I owe’

“This week where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction,” an emotional Spacey said during the interview. “So I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now. I’ve been in Baltimore since we started shooting ‘House of Cards’ there.”

When Morgan asked him why his home was being foreclosed, Spacey said, “Because I can’t pay the bills that I owe.”

On being asked if he was facing bankruptcy, Spacey said that although he had come close, he managed to “dodge” it a few times. When Morgan asked him how much money he had now, Spacey replied, “None.”

“You have some sense of legal bills. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay,” Spacey said. He added that he has “many millions” in debt from fighting his charges.

The House of Cards actor was accused by Anthony Rapp of making a sexual pass at him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26. "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me," Anthony said in a BuzzFeed article.

“He was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” he added.

Rapp later sued Spacey. In the following months, at least 15 other people made similar allegations against Spacey.

However, last year, a jury in a London court acquitted Spacey by a majority on nine charges. He had been accused of committing the crimes between 2004 and 2013 while working at London's Old Vic theatre.