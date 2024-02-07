Kevin Spacey returns to big screen as hitman in Peter Five Eight, months after being acquitted of sexual assault charges

The trailer of director Michael Zaiko Hall’s Peter Five Eight, starring Kevin Spacey, Rebecca De Mornay, Jet Jandreau and Jake Webber, was released on Tuesday. The film marks a comeback for Kevin, who was cleared in a UK court in July last year for sexually assaulting four men. The trailer sees him play a hitman in his comeback role. (Also Read: ‘I am sick of this false world…’, Kevin Spacey's performance on cancel culture gets standing ovation at Oxford) Kevin Spacey in a still from Peter Five Eight

The trailer

In the trailer, Kevin’s character Peter can be seen disposing of a body, holding a woman at knifepoint and referring to himself as a ‘fallen soul.’ The trailer reveals that he infiltrates a small town at the behest of his boss to murder a real estate agent with a dark secret. He’s also shown to be spending the night with Rebbeca’s Brenda in a brief, raunchy scene. He later clicks photographs of her with Jet’s Sam. But things turn sinister when a mystery man calls Peter and asks him to ‘make it messy.’ It also shows how Sam is also involved in something shady.

About Peter Five Eight

The film's tagline, which DailyMail reports had a budget of $5-10 million, reads “In this town, nothing is what it seems.” Director Michael also told the publication, “Rebecca De Mornay, Jake Weber and Jet Jandreau all play wonderfully in this world - while Kevin Spacey has crafted a unique and memorable character for his fans to enjoy.” The film is slated to release on March 22.

Kevin’s past

Kevin rose to fame for his roles in films like American Beauty and shows like House of Cards. However, in 2017, he was accused of abusing his fame and power to carry out nine assaults on four men. Kevin denied the allegations, insisting that the claims were for ‘money.’ In July 2023, he was cleared of the charges in the UK. He was sacked from House of Cards when the allegations first surfaced and was edited out of Ridley Scott’s film All The Money In The World.

