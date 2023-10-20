Kim Kardashian reports for jury duty at California courthouse

Kim Kardashian is making it count at the courthouse. According to a report by TMZ, Kim was been serving her civic duty as a prospective jury in a gang-related murder case for the past one week. The 42-year-old reality star was spotted entering the Van Nuys Courthouse in California. (Also read: Kim Kardashian scolds son Saint for showing middle finger to paparazzi)

Kim seen at courthouse

Kim Kardashian passed the bar exam in 2021. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP)(AFP)

The new report by TMZ shared that Kim left the Van Nuys Courthouse after staying for her civic duty. She is a prospective juror in a gang murder case, where a pair of men have been charged with murdering another male in a gang. The report also added that Kim was “dressed fancier than the others” in the courtroom. She opted for a black leather pants, high-heeled boots which was paired with a sleeveless shirt. She was accompanied by a bodyguard. Ultimately, she was dismissed from the proceedings and 12 others were selected.

According to the same report, there were some camera operators who were from her Hulu show The Kardashians, as they were also spotted just near the parking lot when she got into her SUV. So, she may be able to detail more about her courthouse duty during one of the upcoming episodes of her show.

Kim passed bar exam

Kim passed her bar exam in 2021 after three failed attempts. "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses)... Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!" she wrote in her social media.

Kim Kardashian has four children, including North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage in February, 2021, and in November 2022, the two reached a settlement. Kim and comedian Pete Davidson broke up earlier this year after nine months of dating.

