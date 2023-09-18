Kim Kardashian scolds son Saint for showing middle finger to paparazzi

Kim Kardashian did not let son Saint get away with his rude behaviour recently, when they were both followed by paparazzi. As per a report by Page Six, when Saint, 7, made a rude hand gesture to photographers after leaving his basketball game in Los Angeles, Kim looked stern and scolded him immediately after. (Also read: Kim Kardashian sings eerie lullaby in American Horror Story Delicate trailer, but can she act? Best Twitter reactions) Kim Kardashian scolded Saint for his rude behaviour.

Kim scolds Saint

As per the Page Six report, Kim was seen walking with her son Saint after leaving his basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday. During this brief encounter with the photographers, Saint showed his middle finger to them.

This gesture did not escape the attention of Kim, who immediately made a stern reaction and scolded him. She also tried to cover his face with her hand. Kim wore a strapless top and paired it with high-waisted jeans for the day-out. Meanwhile, the 7-year-old was seen giggling right after holding up his middle finger. Even after Kim tried to cover his face, Saint could not stop giggling.

North West viral video

Just a few days ago, it seemed like the other way around for Kim at the Beyoncé concert. A TikTok video went viral on the internet where Kim's daughter, North was captured scolding her during the concert. In the video North was seen eagerly waiting for her mother to take a photo with the superstar. She then noticed that Kim was engrossed in a conversation with Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z. North was seen looking exasperated and this was caught on camera.

Kim Kardashian has four children, including North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-husband Kanye West. Kanye has been embroiled in various controversies in the last few years.

Kim will be next seen in Season 4 of The Kardashians. In the recently released trailer, Kim was seen arguing with Kourtney Kardashian over a phone call. Kim asks, “Are you happy? You’re a different person, you hate us … We’re all just talking about it.” Kourtney replies, “You’re just a witch and I hate you.” The new season is set to premiere on Hulu September 28.

