Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson got her name branded on his chest: 'He wanted to get something he can't remove'

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their relationship Insta official when she posted some candid pictures of themselves on her official account. But the two do seem to have taken their relationship to the next level. In a recent picture, Pete appeared to have a tattoo saying 'Kim' on his chest. Now Kim has clarified that Pete does indeed have her name on his chest, only it's not a tattoo but a brand. (Also read: Kim Kardashian reveals if Kanye and Pete will feature in The Kardashians)

Kim, best known for her reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, starting dating the comedian last year. Their relationship began when Kim was in the middle of a divorce with her ex-husband singer Kanye West. The divorce was finalised earlier this month and Kim was declared legally single by a court. Kanye has, over time, attacked Pete and accused him of breaking up his family. The picture of Pete's 'Kim tattoo' was recently seen in a picture taken by Pete to apparently send to Kanye.

On a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Kim was asked by the host Ellen Degeneres about the rumoured tattoo. Kim responded, "He has a few cute tattoos but the Kim one (on his chest) isn't a tattoo. It's a branding." As Ellen looked a bit taken aback by the information, Kim clarified, "Let me explain. When he got the first tattoo, I thought it was so cute but like that's what tattooed people do. They get tattoos of what's going on in their lives. He got this because he wanted to do something different. He wanted to get something that he cannot get removed or cover up."

Ellen further needled Kim on what the other tattoos were, to which the reality TV star responded, "The branding is my name. The others are cutesy ones. My favourite one is here (pointed to left shoulder) that says 'My girl is a lawyer,' and that one is really cute."

Kim and her Kardashian-Jenner clan will soon be seen in a new reality show titled Kardashians. The show will air on Hulu worldwide and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON