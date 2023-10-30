Kim Kardashian transforms Los Angeles mansion into a spooky wonderland this Halloween weekend

Kim Kardashian, known for her flair for extravagance, has once again demonstrated her mastery at creating an unforgettable Halloween experience.

The SKIMS founder knows how to create one epic Halloween montage.(SARAH HOWARD/INSTAGRAM| AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)

She went all out for this year's Halloween.

The 43-year-old reality TV star transformed her Los Angeles mansion into a haunted house, delighting her friends and followers with a spooky and lavish celebration.

Her friend Sarah Howard provided glimpses of the extravagant haunted mansion via Instagram Story, which Kardashian reposted on a Saturday night.

This really gives a chill in spine (Sarah Howard/Instagram)

Howard couldn't contain her excitement, dubbing it "the most epic haunted house ever" and tagging the SKIMS founder.

In the Instagram Story clips, viewers were treated to a macabre spectacle. An actor, donning a cut-out mask with a swirling design, held two eerie baby doll heads as he approached Sarah Howard inside a room adorned with cobwebs and an assortment of baby doll heads and various types of bones.

The haunting adventure continued as the camera panned to reveal a sink filled with creepy dolls and another terrifying character pointing to the room next door, where a giant scary baby sat next to a crib.

The exterior of Kardashian's home was equally impressive, shrouded in fog with front yard trees illuminated by an eerie red light.

One of the room in the Kardashian's mansion. (Sarah Howard/Instagram)

Kardashian and event planner Mindy Weiss received high praise from Howard for their efforts.

Howard shared a glimpse of one of the tables, which featured a gruesome setup with bloody gauze, red vials, fake severed hands, and bags of blood hanging from mini IV poles.

Like the Red Wedding isn't it? (Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

The SKIMS founder's Halloween extravaganza didn't stop at the haunting visuals. A tea party scene gone awry was a central attraction, complete with oversized cobwebs and fake spiders hanging from the walls and crystal chandeliers.

The pink tea set was surrounded by a collection of eerie pastries, including a four-layer cake crowned with a metallic skull. Sarah Howard couldn't help but praise Kim, writing, "@kimkardashian mom of the year."

On her Instagram Story the day before, Kim provided a sneak peek of the haunted house in daylight. The entrance was adorned with two trees bearing skeleton bodies and faces, and a display of freshly dug soil embellished with an array of bony hands reaching out from the ground below.

The Halloween spirit was further enhanced with two door archways adorned with skull heads. A dimly lit hallway showcased statues of white-cloaked figures, numerous white candles, and tattered white cloth suspended from the ceiling and walls.