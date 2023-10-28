Kim Kardashian's new nipple push-up bra divides Internet

Kim Kardashian's Skims has launched a new product, and this time it has divided the Internet into two opposite directions. But why? Well, Kim decided to do her bit for climate change by introducing a nipple push-up bra. Needless to say, this product received enthusiasm from some, as people "couldn't wait to try it on." Others had a hard time wrapping their head around it and said this bra is not their cup of tea. Kim Kardashian introducing nipple push-up bra. (X/@Kim Kardashian)

"COMING OCT 31: THE @SKIMS ULTIMATE NIPPLE BRA. Perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor – meet the newest innovation to our Ultimate Bra collection on Tuesday, October 31 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Join the waitlist for early access to shop," wrote Kim Kardashian on X.

She further added, "In addition to our investment in advancing carbon removal, SKIMS is proud to donate 10% of sales from our SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra, as a one-time donation, to @1percentftp- a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet."

The advertisement opens to show Kim working on a computer. She talks about how climate change is impacting the Earth, even though she wants to do her bit for the environment. Keeping that in mind, Kim introduced this nipple bra, "so no matter how hot it is, you will always look cold."

Watch Kim Kardashian introducing this nipple push-up bra here:

This video was shared on October 27. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 5.3 million views and numerous likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their views on this offbeat product. While some were impressed with it, others were left confused.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "If I wear a bra, it's to cover my nipples."

A second commented, "Not my cup of tea as I am very self-conscious of my chest but good on those who boldly take this step!"

"I thought the essence of wearing bras were to conceal the nipples? I guess Skims is here to change that narrative! Let’s have it Kim," posted a third.

A fourth joked, "Let’s have it Kim! Skims can take all my Christmas money."

"Wow, thank you Kim, you took the 'shock factor' to a whole new level!" shared a fifth.

A sixth said, "Wait… this is NOT satire?"

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!