Kit Harington opens up about ADHD diagnosis during rehab stay

Kit Harington has revealed that he was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) while undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation clinic. The Game of Thrones actor candidly shared details about his diagnosis, along with his struggles with alcoholism, social anxiety, and mental health issues. He delved into the challenges he faced while portraying his role in Game of Thrones. These revelations were made during an episode of The Hidden 20%, a forthcoming podcast centered on neurodivergence, set to debut on January 17.

Kit Harington's Journey to Recovery

Harington disclosed to The Hidden 20% host, Ben Branson, that he had attempted a different rehabilitation program before seeking treatment at an American clinic, where he was diagnosed with ADHD. As reported by The Times, the actor shared in the podcast, “I recognized that my life was hanging in the balance. Fortunately, it was the right place at the right time. I was able to build a new life from there.”

Kit Harington at the Ace Comic-Con at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center.(AP)

He also shared insights into his past stint in rehabilitation, recounting to host Ben Branson, "I entered rehab under the influence, sobered up during my stay and thought, 'This group therapy setting is not for me.' I swiftly exited, opting to tackle the challenges independently, but that approach proved ineffective after about four years."

Navigating Parenthood and ADHD Challenges

The actor mentioned that he has become a responsible and present father to his two children, whom he shares with his wife Rose Leslie. This positive transformation is attributed to his newfound sobriety, although he acknowledges that challenges do arise due to his ADHD.

The actor revealed the challenge he encounters in sticking to one task or game, particularly during playtime with his toddler son. While his son happily engages in a game where a stick transforms into a dragon, Kit Harington admitted his restlessness, often prompting a desire to switch activities.

Scottish actress Rose Leslie and husband British actor Kit Harington at the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere. (AFP)

After completing rehab and receiving an ADHD diagnosis, the actor noted a significant improvement in his social anxiety, and attributed it to adopting healthier coping mechanisms.

The Times also reported that his wife, Leslie, whom he married in 2018, plays a supportive role in this transformation. When Harington experiences a "freeze mode," Leslie guides him to take a shower, as he shared in the latest podcast. He expressed that this directive helps reset his mind, describing it as a way to overcome mental short-circuits.