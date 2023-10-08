Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kourtney Kardashian drums up support for stepson's gig ahead of baby's arrival

Kourtney Kardashian drums up support for stepson's gig ahead of baby's arrival

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Oct 08, 2023 04:18 PM IST

Kourtney Kardashian promotes stepson Landon Asher Barker's upcoming birthday concert on October 9th.

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian clan, is beaming with pride as she supports her stepson, Landon Asher Barker, in his musical endeavours. The reality TV star, who recently tied the knot with acclaimed rock drummer Travis Barker, took to her Instagram stories to promote Landon's upcoming birthday concert on October 9th.

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with Travis Barker.(kourtneykardash/Instagram)
Landon Asher Barker Birthday Concert. (kourtneykardash/Instagram)

Kourtney shared a poster of Landon's birthday show and urged her followers to attend the event by including a link to purchase tickets. Landon, following in his father's musical footsteps, is an accomplished drummer known for collaborating with artists like Machine Gun Kelly.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The bond between Kourtney and Landon was evident at the couple's wedding last year, where the 19-year-old stepson expressed his gratitude, saying, "You look out for me like a mother and have always had my back," acknowledging Kourtney and her family's warm welcome.

Kourtney and Travis, the drummer for Blink-182, tied the knot on May 15, 2022, and are expecting their first child together later this year. Despite their joyous anticipation, the couple faces challenges due to Travis's busy touring schedule. He is set to perform across Europe, including cities like Amsterdam, Paris, London, Birmingham, and Manchester, before returning to the USA for shows in Las Vegas. Travis's commitment to his musical career might mean he risks missing the birth of their child, adding a layer of complexity to the family's preparations.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian shares more inside pics from her Disney-theme baby shower, fans slam her for releasing balloons

Meanwhile, Kourtney, already a mother to Mason, Penelope, and Reign, has been taking it easy during her pregnancy. She recently shared a video from her Calabasas home, highlighting her growing baby bump as she relaxed while her children played in the backyard.

As the Kardashian-Barker family navigates this exciting and busy time, Kourtney's unwavering support for her stepson's musical passion remains a testament to the love and harmony within their blended family.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kourtney kardashian
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP