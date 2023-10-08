Kourtney Kardashian drums up support for stepson's gig ahead of baby's arrival

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian clan, is beaming with pride as she supports her stepson, Landon Asher Barker, in his musical endeavours. The reality TV star, who recently tied the knot with acclaimed rock drummer Travis Barker, took to her Instagram stories to promote Landon's upcoming birthday concert on October 9th.

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with Travis Barker.(kourtneykardash/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Landon Asher Barker Birthday Concert. (kourtneykardash/Instagram)

Kourtney shared a poster of Landon's birthday show and urged her followers to attend the event by including a link to purchase tickets. Landon, following in his father's musical footsteps, is an accomplished drummer known for collaborating with artists like Machine Gun Kelly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bond between Kourtney and Landon was evident at the couple's wedding last year, where the 19-year-old stepson expressed his gratitude, saying, "You look out for me like a mother and have always had my back," acknowledging Kourtney and her family's warm welcome.

Kourtney and Travis, the drummer for Blink-182, tied the knot on May 15, 2022, and are expecting their first child together later this year. Despite their joyous anticipation, the couple faces challenges due to Travis's busy touring schedule. He is set to perform across Europe, including cities like Amsterdam, Paris, London, Birmingham, and Manchester, before returning to the USA for shows in Las Vegas. Travis's commitment to his musical career might mean he risks missing the birth of their child, adding a layer of complexity to the family's preparations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kourtney, already a mother to Mason, Penelope, and Reign, has been taking it easy during her pregnancy. She recently shared a video from her Calabasas home, highlighting her growing baby bump as she relaxed while her children played in the backyard.

As the Kardashian-Barker family navigates this exciting and busy time, Kourtney's unwavering support for her stepson's musical passion remains a testament to the love and harmony within their blended family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON