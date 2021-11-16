Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kristen Stewart recalls making out with Robert Pattinson during Twilight audition: 'We were young and stupid'
Kristen Stewart recalls making out with Robert Pattinson during Twilight audition: 'We were young and stupid'

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were seen in five Twilight movies together. The Princess Diana actor recently spoke about her audition for the movie. 
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in a still from Twilight. 
Published on Nov 16, 2021 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kristen Stewart revisited her film Twilight in a recent interview and shared details of her audition with Robert Pattinson and revealed her first impression about her ex-boyfriend. The franchise, which also starred Taylor Lautner, released five parts of the long saga. 

While Robert Pattinson played the role of Edward, a vampire, Kristen Stewart played the role of Bella. Besides starring together on screen, they were also dating off-screen. 

Recalling her audition with the now-Batman actor, Kristen told the New Yorker that as part of their audition, they were asked to make out. She said with a grin, “It was so clear who worked.” 

“I was literally just, like...” Kristen said before, as per the report, ‘mimicked a swoon’. She then explained how Robert was the perfect fit for the role. 

“[Robert had an] intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing’. And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same’,” she said, with a smile. “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel,” she added. 

Although they separated, Kristen has often spoken about Robert in the past. She had shared her reaction to the actor playing the next Batman. In 2019, she also confessed that she would have married Robert had the couple still been together. 

Also read: Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set, iconic engagement ring spotted

Speaking of marriage, Kristen announced earlier this month that she was engaged. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen revealed that she is engaged to her partner Dylan Meyer. 

“We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening,” she said, as reported by E! News.

 

