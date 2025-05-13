Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet take a ‘big step’ as romance gets ‘really serious’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned heads with their red carpet debut at the David di Donatello Awards last week, marking a major milestone in their relationship. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the appearance was not just for show—“Chalamet and Jenner have gotten really serious, and this was a big step.” But while their public outing made headlines, it turns out their relationship has taken even more significant strides behind the scenes. At the David di Donatello Awards, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their relationship public. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jenner and Chalamet ‘practically living together’

The couple seems to be closer to the next big step, as the source revealed that “They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working. He has been fully integrated into her life.” As the Dune star bagged an honorary award at the Italian ceremony, Jenner also felt confident to join his boyfriend two years ago on the red carpet.

The insider continued, “Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time, and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is,” as reported by Elle. To sum up their love bond, her relationship with Chalamet “is going very well.”

The source added, “She’s proud to stand by him and felt like it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident, and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past.”

Jenner and Chalamet are not putting ‘pressure’ on their relationship

The source did not reveal any long-term plans that the couple might have for themselves. However, another source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the Kylie Cosmetics and Chalamet “don’t put pressure on their relationship, but everything is going really well, and they could see themselves taking things to the next level someday.”

While the “next level” could mean tying the knot, a source revealed to US Weekly in January that the two “are in no rush.”