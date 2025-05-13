Stefon Diggs and Cardi B go public with romance: New couple's net worth revealed
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B make their relationship official during a Knicks game.
After months of swirling rumours, NFL star Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B have confirmed their relationship with a headline-making courtside appearance at Monday night’s New York Knicks game. The pair arrived hand in hand, sending social media into a frenzy as video of their entrance quickly went viral.
What is Cardi B's net worth in 2025?
According to CEO Today, Cardi B's net worth sits at $101 million in 2025. With this much cash in the bank, she has become the second richest female rapper. The position is secured by Nicki Minaj, who has a total net worth of $190.5 million.
As the WAP singer's net worth was posted by several social media accounts, she responded to these posts while also appearing to confirm these numbers on X. An account, @BardiDetails, reported, “According to CEO Today, Cardi B's net worth reached the $101.6 million mark in 2025, the American rapper is the 2nd richest female rapper of all time.” To which Cardi B replied, “And when that tour hits …..” along with three bundles of cash with wings emojis.
What is NFL star Stefon Diggs' net worth?
Diggs has an estimated net worth of $38 million, built from a mix of salary, endorsements, and sponsorships. According to Forbes, he's earned around $2.5 million through brand deals with companies like Nike, EA, Activision, Old Spice, and Verizon. As of the 2025 season, his total career earnings have reached an impressive $137 million.
He began his NFL journey as a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, signing a rookie deal worth $2.5 million. After five seasons and a $72 million extension in 2018, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, where he played out the remainder of that contract. In 2022, Diggs inked a four-year, $96 million extension with the Bills before being dealt to the Houston Texans in 2024, as reported by PFSN.
Over his career, he earned $28.6 million with the Vikings and $78.9 million during his time in Buffalo. Statistically, he was most dominant with the Texans, recording over 5,300 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns in just four seasons.
