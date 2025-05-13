Tory Lanez stabbed 14 times, both lungs collapsed: New details emerge in prison attack as 'FreeTory' trends on X

Rapper Tory Lanez was reportedly stabbed 14 times during an attack at a California prison on Monday, according to a post shared on his official Instagram account. Lanez, known for his hit ‘Traphouse,’ is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times during an attack at a California prison.(AP)

The Instagram story detailed the severity of the incident: “Tory was stabbed 14 times - including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was allegedly attacked by another inmate during an altercation in the prison yard at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections told USA TODAY, "Staff immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid. "Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment."

It is unclear what motivated the attack.

#FreeTory

As news of the stabbing spread, the hashtag #FreeTory began trending on X (formerly Twitter).

In December 2022, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Stallion during an alleged argument in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020. He was charged with multiple offences, including discharging a firearm with gross negligence; assault with a semiautomatic firearm; and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The rapper was sentenced in August 2023, and began his sentence the following month.